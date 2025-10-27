Victim toxicology results on 6th day of Rosenfeldt trial

Send this page to someone via email

Toxicology testing shows Nykera Brown had meth, cocaine, amphetamines and alcohol in her system the night she died.

The results presented to the court also revealed the drugs had been metabolized. Although her individual tolerance to the drugs are unknown, tests show concentrations of drugs which are consistent with chronic users.

Toxicologist Angela Filbert confirmed in her testimony the levels of meth in Brown’s system were consistent with a frequent user and likely did not contribute to her death.

The court heard Brown’s cause of death was a gunshot underneath her chin. Also taking the stand Monday was Staff Stg. Mikael Ziola, a Saskatoon police officer who broke down the scene the night she died.

Although most of his testimony confirmed information heard from other officers at the scene, Ziola brought to light the extent to which the scope and bolt from the gun presumed to be used in Brown’s killing were hidden.

Officers found the bolt and scope hidden behind a false wall inside a kitchen cupboard. Ziola confirmed it would not be possible to quickly throw them into that space in the cabinet. Ziola also noted the gun was hidden under the box spring of Rosenfeldt’s bed

The trial will continue through the week with Brown’s mother and friends expected to testify.