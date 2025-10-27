Manitoba gets hammered by rain as October comes to a close

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba trick-or-treaters may need to pack an umbrella and some rubber boots when they head out on Halloween, according to the latest forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for a number of communities in southern and western Manitoba, including Selkirk, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, Winkler, and Morden — and Winnipeg isn’t likely to be spared either.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that the city could see between 25 and 35 mm by Tuesday morning.

Parts of western Manitoba and the southern Interlake could see between 30-50 mm.

“All this rain is the result of a slow-moving weather system coming up from the south, with a front kind of stalled just to the west of the city, so that’s why we’re seeing the highest amounts there,” he said.

“But Winnipeg will get some pretty decent rain as well.”

As for the temperature, things are looking pretty typical for this time of year, with highs in the middle-single digits this week, and a chance of more rain just in time for Halloween on Friday.

“As we get toward Halloween, we’re really not seeing much of a change in the temperature trend, but for Halloween itself, there is another weak system moving through, so there’s a chance for some rain showers,” Kehler said.