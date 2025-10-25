Ottawa Redblacks fire head coach Bob Dyce

See more sharing options

The Ottawa Redblacks fired head coach Bob Dyce on Saturday after the club ended its season with a sixth straight loss.

The move came a day after Ottawa fell 35-15 to Hamilton, missing the CFL playoffs for the fifth time since reaching the 2018 Grey Cup.

Dyce had been with the Redblacks since 2016, serving as special-teams coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2022.

He led Ottawa to a 9-8-1 record and its first playoff berth in five years last season, but the team finished 4-14 this year.

Overall, he posted an 18-39-1 record as head coach.

General manager Shawn Burke called it a difficult day, praising Dyce’s commitment and work ethic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.