Sports

Ottawa Redblacks fire head coach Bob Dyce

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2025 9:10 am
1 min read
Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce looks on before CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce looks on before CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
The Ottawa Redblacks fired head coach Bob Dyce on Saturday after the club ended its season with a sixth straight loss.

The move came a day after Ottawa fell 35-15 to Hamilton, missing the CFL playoffs for the fifth time since reaching the 2018 Grey Cup.

Dyce had been with the Redblacks since 2016, serving as special-teams coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2022.

He led Ottawa to a 9-8-1 record and its first playoff berth in five years last season, but the team finished 4-14 this year.

Overall, he posted an 18-39-1 record as head coach.

General manager Shawn Burke called it a difficult day, praising Dyce’s commitment and work ethic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

