Crime

Suspect arrested after 43 vehicles vandalized in south Windsor

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 11:56 am
A Windsor police vehicle is shown in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke.
A Windsor police vehicle is shown in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke. JJF
A man is under arrest after 43 vehicles were vandalized during a series of incidents in south Windsor.

Between the overnight hours of Oct. 17 and 18, police received multiple reports of vehicles damaged in the areas of Dandurand Avenue, Alexandra Avenue, Hallee Crescent, Virginia Park Avenue and Randolph Avenue. Surveillance footage captured a suspect using a tool to scratch vehicles and puncture tires. In total, 21 vehicles were damaged, resulting in an estimated $21,000 in losses.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 22, a witness spotted what appeared to be the same suspect approaching a vehicle and using a tool to slash the tires. That night, 22 more vehicles were damaged in the areas of Academy Drive, Alexandra Avenue, Casgrain Drive and Dandurand Avenue, causing an estimated $13,000 in damage.

Mark E. Banwell, 63, was arrested at a residence in the 2500 block of Academy Drive.

Banwell faces multiple charges, including mischief to property over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or Catchcrooks.

