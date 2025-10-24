Nykera Brown’s autopsy and ballistic analysis examined on day 4 of Rosenfeldt trial

Send this page to someone via email

It was another packed courtroom on Thursday for the fourth day of Andrew Rosenfeldt’s judge-only trial. He is charged with the second-degree murder of Nykera Brown.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham, who performed the autopsy, took the stand Thursday. Family members bowed their heads as Ladham explained graphic images taken during the autopsy.

He confirmed the bullet that killed Brown was fired from, at most, a centimetre away under Brown’s chin. He also says there were no significant bruises or markings on brown from before or during the incident, stating, “Nothing that looks like defensive or offensive wounds.”

However, Brown did have significant scarring on the inside of her forearm under a tattoo with the words ‘never fall again’. Ladham says this could be from self-harm.

Court also heard from ballistics analystJoe Prendergast, and his findings of the gun found at the crime scene. He says he could not confirm or deny if the bullet that killed Brown was shot from the gun due to the poor condition of the bullet.

Saskatoon police officer Jason Sanders also spoke Thursday. He was the first to arrive at Rosenfeldt’s 9-1-1 call. He testified he had not seen a firearm at the scene.

Witnesses who took the stand earlier in the week are slated to continue cross-examination on Friday.

Global News is no longer naming those witnesses due to a publication ban put in place for their safety.