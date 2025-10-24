Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nykera Brown’s autopsy and ballistic analysis examined on day 4 of Rosenfeldt trial

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nykera Brown’s autopsy and ballistic analysis examined on day 4 of Rosenfeldt trial'
Nykera Brown’s autopsy and ballistic analysis examined on day 4 of Rosenfeldt trial
Nykera Brown's autopsy and ballistic analysis examined on day 4 of Rosenfeldt trial. Grace Miller reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It was another packed courtroom on Thursday for the fourth day of Andrew Rosenfeldt’s judge-only trial. He is charged with the second-degree murder of Nykera Brown.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham, who performed the autopsy, took the stand Thursday. Family members bowed their heads as Ladham explained graphic images taken during the autopsy.

He confirmed the bullet that killed Brown was fired from, at most, a centimetre away under Brown’s chin. He also says there were no significant bruises or markings on brown from before or during the incident, stating, “Nothing that looks like defensive or offensive wounds.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, Brown did have significant scarring on the inside of her forearm under a tattoo with the words ‘never fall again’. Ladham says this could be from self-harm.

Court also heard from ballistics analystJoe Prendergast, and his findings of the gun found at the crime scene. He says he could not confirm or deny if the bullet that killed Brown was shot from the gun due to the poor condition of the bullet.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police officer Jason Sanders also spoke Thursday. He was the first to arrive at Rosenfeldt’s 9-1-1 call. He testified he had not seen a firearm at the scene.

Witnesses who took the stand earlier in the week are slated to continue cross-examination on Friday.

Global News is no longer naming those witnesses due to a publication ban put in place for their safety.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices