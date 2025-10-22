Death of 21-year-old in Ottawa treated as ‘criminally suspicious’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a 21-year-old man was found dead in the city’s east end and investigators are treating it as “criminally suspicious.”

Police say the man’s body was found this morning in the 400 block of Meadow Park Place.

They say the man’s name is not being released, pending autopsy results and next of kin notification.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about the incident.

They are asking anyone who was travelling on Aviation Parkway between 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday and who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Police also want to speak with anyone who may have seen pedestrians on the nearby Aviation Pathway in the area between Hemlock Road and Montreal Road during that time.