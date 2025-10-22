Vancouver police bust criminal network operating out of Downtown Eastside hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a six-week investigation into a criminal network operating in the Downtown Eastside found that the group had taken over several suites inside a hotel meant for low-income residents.

Three people have now been arrested, $336,000 in toxic drugs were seized and thousands of dollars in stolen goods recovered.

“Despite a drop in violence throughout the Downtown Eastside, there are continued concerns about criminal activity impacting the community,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.

“As a result of this investigation, we’ve dismantled an organized criminal network that had taken over part of a building meant for low-income residents.”

3:54 VPD’s Task Force Barrage seizes $2M in cash, drugs in Downtown Eastside bust

Task Force Barrage started an investigation in August to target criminal activity in the area of Carrall and East Hastings streets, which, along with the intersection of Main and Hastings, has historically had the highest frequency of violent crime in the city.

Officers found that the criminal network was operating in the West Pub and using several suites inside the West Hotel to traffic drugs, weapons and stolen property.

“Although this hotel is meant for low-income community members, our investigation found that rooms were being rented by organized criminals who don’t even live in the neighbourhood,” Addison said, adding that the rooms were not being lived in, but rather used to store stolen property, weapons, and illicit drugs.

He said criminals were taking valuable housing away from the people who need it the most.

View image in full screen A look at the items seized by Vancouver police’s Task Force Barrage. Photo by Chris Allard / Global News.

0:14 The long-term plan for Vancouver’s Task Force Barrage

On Sept. 25, VPD executed search warrants in multiple locations to recover: $35,000 cash, 2.5 kg of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and hydromorphone pills, with a total single-dose street value of $336,000, $30,000 in stolen clothing and other retail merchandise, 44 knives, machetes, and swords, one taser, nine guns (real and imitation), 200 rounds of ammunition, four sets of body armour, one firearm suppressor (unlawful to possess in Canada) and one extended drum 50-round magazine (unlawful to possess in Canada).

Vancouver police said three men in their 50s, none of whom are residents of the Downtown Eastside, were arrested.

Their names have not been released as charges have not yet been laid.