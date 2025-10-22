Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Lamborghini owner faces steep fines in B.C. for driving without winter tires

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
A Lamborghini Huracan sits on top of a tow truck on Oct. 13, 2025 after being stopped by B.C. Highway Patrol for speeding and not having required winter tires. View image in full screen
A Lamborghini Huracan sits on top of a tow truck on Oct. 13, 2025 after being stopped by B.C. Highway Patrol for speeding and not having required winter tires. B.C. Highway Patrol/RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With the temperature dropping, B.C. Highway Patrol officers are reminding drivers they’re required to have winter tires on most provincial highways and obey the speed limit — as one Lamborghini owner found out last week.

According to highway patrol, a motorcycle unit spotted a Lamborghini Huracán “closing fast” on Highway 99 in Porteau Cove, B.C., on Oct. 13 at about 1:55 p.m.

The vehicle was clocked going 165 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone.

“Excessive speed is dangerous any time, but in winter conditions, roadways can get unexpectedly icy even when the air temperature is above zero,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said. “You are legally required to have winter tires, which have better tread and compounds that grip the road even in cold temperatures.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In B.C., drivers are required to have winter tires on most highways from Oct. 1 to at least March 31.

Story continues below advertisement
A B.C. Highway Patrol officer is pictured holding a speedometer that shows that a Lamborghini Huracán, pictured in the background, went 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Oct. 13, 2025. View image in full screen
A B.C. Highway Patrol officer is pictured holding a speedometer that shows that a Lamborghini Huracán, pictured in the background, went 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Oct. 13, 2025. B.C. Highway Patrol/RCMP
Trending Now

The 34-year-old Lamborghini driver now faces a slew of fines, including failure to obey a traffic control device by not having winter tires, failing to display a front licence plate and going an excessive speed. The fines total $713.

He also faces the cost of a seven-day impound and a tow truck, and at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance that will bring the total costs to at least $2,500.

B.C. residents are reminded that you could be turned away from a highway if your vehicle is not properly equipped and the winter tire must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread depth and feature either the letters M and S for mud and snow or a three-peaked snowflake symbol.

The province allows studded tires but only from Oct. 1 until April 30, with studs not allowed to protrude more than two millimetres.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices