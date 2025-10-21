Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski expected to miss 2nd straight game

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 7:28 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber player leaps over a Saskatchewan Roughrider View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) leaps over Saskatchewan Roughriders' Kosi Onyeka (31) for the first down during second half CFL action in Winnipeg, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. John Woods / The Canadian Press
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are expected to be without their leading receiver for a second straight contest.

Nic Demski missed a second consecutive practice on Tuesday and head coach Mike O’Shea said he doesn’t think Demski will play this week due to a hamstring injury. But O’Shea added he thinks Demski will be ready for the playoffs.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros had a reduced workload at Tuesday’s session, with Chris Streveler and Terry Wilson splitting most of the reps. Running back Brady Oliveira didn’t run with the first team offence, leading to speculation the Bombers will rest some players for this week’s regular season finale.

The Bombers clinched a playoff spot for the ninth straight season last week and regardless of the outcome on Saturday in their final regular season game, the Bombers will start the playoffs on the road for the first time since 2019.

O’Shea said they haven’t made any roster decisions yet.

“We’re not set on what we’re doing just yet,” said O’Shea. “We’ll figure it out. I mean, Zach is taking reps. I think at a certain point of the year, Zach doesn’t need to hand the ball off in practice. He really doesn’t. So, making sure our cadences our good, working on a few things cause you’re going on the road, working on a bit of crowd noise stuff.

“Then making sure the guys are getting some reps to be able to go in there and operate an offence too, right so, but yeah we haven’t decided on our roster yet.”

The Bombers close out the regular season on home field against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon and will travel to either Calgary, Montreal, or Hamilton for their first playoff game depending on the results from week 21.

RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – Oct. 21
