Another MLA leaves BC Conservative caucus, cites ‘unraveling’ of leader John Rustad

Another B.C. MLA has announced she is leaving the B.C. Conservative caucus.

Amelia Boultbee announced on Monday morning she is leaving effective immediately to sit as an independent.

She was elected to represent Penticton-Summerland back in October during the provincial election.

Boultbee says she is making her decision based on the actions of BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

“Over the past weeks and months I have witnessed the unraveling of John Rustad, from concerns of cheating to his conduct during caucus meetings,” Boultbee said.

“This has all lead me to make the decision to no longer sit on the BC Conservative caucus.”

Rustad said they have tried to work with Boultbee.

“The first week of session she was in her office and appeared very confused and frustrated with what was happening,” Rustad said on Monday.

“We tried to work through the idea with her to take a leave and take some time and think about what she wanted to do with the future, she decided she wasn’t interested in doing that.”

The BC Conservative caucus has seen a lot of internal drama since the provincial election.

Rustad kicked out two of his MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Elenore Sturko, while two others, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, quit the party.