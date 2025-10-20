Menu

Politics

Another MLA leaves BC Conservative caucus, cites ‘unraveling’ of leader John Rustad

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former MLA Conservative Elenore Sturko speaks out after being ousted from caucus'
Former MLA Conservative Elenore Sturko speaks out after being ousted from caucus
RELATED: Former BC Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko says the party's leadership is on shaky ground. She was one of the most high profile MLA's in the party until she was ousted Monday by party leader John Rustad. – Sep 23, 2025
Another B.C. MLA has announced she is leaving the B.C. Conservative caucus.

Amelia Boultbee announced on Monday morning she is leaving effective immediately to sit as an independent.

She was elected to represent Penticton-Summerland back in October during the provincial election.

Boultbee says she is making her decision based on the actions of BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

“Over the past weeks and months I have witnessed the unraveling of John Rustad, from concerns of cheating to his conduct during caucus meetings,” Boultbee said.

“This has all lead me to make the decision to no longer sit on the BC Conservative caucus.”

Click to play video: 'BC Conservative MLAs have phones searched'
BC Conservative MLAs have phones searched
Trending Now

Rustad said they have tried to work with Boultbee.

“The first week of session she was in her office and appeared very confused and frustrated with what was happening,” Rustad said on Monday.

“We tried to work through the idea with her to take a leave and take some time and think about what she wanted to do with the future, she decided she wasn’t interested in doing that.”

The BC Conservative caucus has seen a lot of internal drama since the provincial election.

Rustad kicked out two of his MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Elenore Sturko, while two others, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, quit the party.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

