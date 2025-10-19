Halifax police investigate after man found with gunshot wounds

See more sharing options

Halifax police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers were called to Lower Flynn Park at approximately 9:55 a.m. Atlantic Time (ADT).

Police say the park is a Halifax Regional Municipality-designated location for those experiencing homelessness who shelter outside.

A 30-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was random, though the investigation remains in its early stages.

Anyone with information or video evidence is being asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.