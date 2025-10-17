Director of Alberta Law Enforcement Training Centre charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

The director of the Lac La Biche Law Enforcement Training Centre has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

RCMP say it was made aware of allegations in June by a person in a program at centre, which is located in Lac La Biche, Alta., about 2-and-a-half hours northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say, when investigators discovered who the accused was, he was removed from from the position.

Mounties say the alleged offence took place in 2024 when the victim was a candidate in training.

42-year-old Christopher Clark, of Lac La Biche, was arrested and released from custody, with conditions, last week

He is set to appear in court in Lac La Biche on Nov. 17.

The Law Enforcement Training Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alberta RCMP say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

With files from Global News.