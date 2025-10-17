Menu

Crime

Director of Alberta Law Enforcement Training Centre charged with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
The director of the Lac La Biche Law Enforcement Training Centre has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in 2024 when the victim was a candidate in training. View image in full screen
The director of the Lac La Biche Law Enforcement Training Centre has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in 2024 when the victim was a candidate in training. Global News
The director of the Lac La Biche Law Enforcement Training Centre has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

RCMP say it was made aware of allegations in June by a person in a program at centre, which is located in Lac La Biche, Alta., about 2-and-a-half hours northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say, when investigators discovered who the accused was, he was removed from from the position.

Mounties say the alleged offence took place in 2024 when the victim was a candidate in training.

42-year-old Christopher Clark, of Lac La Biche, was arrested and released from custody, with conditions, last week

He is set to appear in court in Lac La Biche on Nov. 17.

RCMP investigators allege the sexual assault took place in 2024, while the victim was in training at the Lac La Biche Law Enforcement Training Centre. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators allege the sexual assault took place in 2024, while the victim was in training at the Lac La Biche Law Enforcement Training Centre. Global News

The Law Enforcement Training Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alberta RCMP say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

With files from Global News.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

