Alberta RCMP to review Lac La Biche arrest criticized for use of force

Lac La Biche RCMP have released dashcam video of what led to an arrest that has been criticized for the amount of force used by the arresting officer.

The arrest took place on Oct. 1 in Lac La Biche, Alta., and was captured on video by a local resident.

On Friday, Staff Sgt. Greg Stannard with the Lac La Biche RCMP said at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from a family member that there was an “intoxicated individual outside of a residence being verbally aggressive towards the occupants and refusing to leave.”

One officer responded to the home and attempted to arrest the man by placing him in handcuffs, Stannard said.

The staff sergeant said the officer took hold of the suspect’s left arm, at which time Stannard said the man made a first with his right hand.

“The individual initially resisted arrest and then attacked the officer, punching and attempting to strike the officer additional times,” Stannard said.

Stannard, while playing the dashcam video for reporters Friday, said the suspect became “assaultive” and tried to hit the officer again. The officer then backed away.

“The officer attempted two separate deployments of a conducted energy weapon while the suspect continued to pursue. However, both deployments were unsuccessful,” Stannard said.

“The subject continues to be aggressive towards the officer and assaultive and then backs off and become cooperative momentarily, and then he again comes towards the officer.”

That’s when the suspect and officer walk out of view of the dashcam video. Stannard said this is when the resident video of the arrest begins.

1:47 Use of force concerns in Lac La Biche

The resident video was captured by Shakira Oar, who said she started recording after hearing shouting outside.

The video shows the arresting officer throw Dennis Boucher to the ground. Boucher’s mother spoke to Global News on Thursday and said she was concerned about the amount of force used on her son.

“That is not acceptable. I am not going to let it go,” Christine Boucher said on Thursday. “Regardless of how old my son is, I will stand up for him.”

Stannard said the suspect was taken to hospital for stitches and then released into RCMP custody. He was released on charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

View image in full screen Dennis Boucher, 43, after being injured during an arrest in Lac La Biche, Alta. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Supplied

Stannard said the incident is now under review.

“The RCMP have initiated our internal review process to gather a full account of what took place during this incident, including police training, policy and response.”

Boucher said Friday that the review is not enough.

“I want to see this RCMP off force,” she said.

“Regardless that Dennis did swing at him, he did not have to use the force he did on my son. That was uncalled for. We are all human beings. We don’t deserve to be treated the way he was.”

Stannard said the officer involved in the arrest remains on active duty.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it has not been directed to investigate a matter in Lac La Biche.