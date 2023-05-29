Menu

Crime

Fort McMurray resident arrested in Lac La Biche, Alta. on Canada-wide warrant: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 1:21 pm
Over the next eight-to-ten weeks, 60 RCMP officers throughout Nova Scotia will be field testing body-worn cameras and a new digital evidence management system. View image in full screen
Over the next eight-to-ten weeks, 60 RCMP officers throughout Nova Scotia will be field testing body-worn cameras and a new digital evidence management system. Provided/ NS RCMP
A Fort McMurray man was arrested in Lac La Biche on an outstanding Canadian-wide warrant and 15 additional charges after a police pursuit earlier this month.

Police say they received a call informing them of a suspicious vehicle parked in a back alley in Lac La Biche on May 13. They found an unconscious man in the front seat of the vehicle with a prohibited firearm in the passenger seat.

Police say they also discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Fort McMurray earlier that week.

Police said they attempted a high-risk takedown of the vehicle to arrest the individual inside. However, while police were attempting this, the suspect woke up and got the stolen vehicle out of the area.

Lac La Biche RCMP and the Fort McMurray RCMP pursued the individual. Police said this pursuit was taken to a rural area north of Lac La Biche.

An RCMP plane arrived and located the suspect’s vehicle. RCMP called in police dog services from St. Paul and Wood Buffalo, who quickly helped to locate and arrest the suspect.

Fort McMurry resident Mark Andrew Tremblay, 33, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large on a parole breach.

Tremblay has also been charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, mischief damage to a property of over $5000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Tremblay remains in custody and will appear in court on May 29.

RCMPFort McMurrayAlberta crimeFirearmCanada-Wide WarrantStolen PropertyPolice DogPolice PursuitLac La BicheCanadian CrimeTremblayMark Andrew Tremblay
