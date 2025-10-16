Menu

Canada

Canadians have visa-free access to more countries than Americans: report

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 2:09 pm
1 min read
A Canadian passport is shown on Friday, August 29, 2025. View image in full screen
A Canadian passport is shown on Friday, August 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes.
Canadian passport holders have overtaken Americans in terms of visa-free access to the world.

The Henley Passport Index ranks Canada in 9th place for how many countries Canadian citizens can visit without needing to apply for a visa, while the U.S. passport is in 12th place.

Both countries were at parity a year ago at 7th place under Henley’s ranking system, which groups together countries in blocs when they have access to the same number of countries.

Click to play video: 'Canada has the world’s fifth most powerful passport, new ranking says'
Canada has the world’s fifth most powerful passport, new ranking says
Henley and Partners, which has issued the ranking for two decades, says the shift stems in part from countries imposing reciprocal policies in response to new U.S. visa restrictions or onerous entry requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike U.S. passport holders, Canadians can access Belarus, Papua New Guinea and Uzbekistan without a visa, and they can also skip the requirement for a visa upon arriving in Bolivia and Rwanda.

When the numbers on the passport index are disaggregated, Canada takes 32nd place for visa-free travel, compared to 37th place for the Americans, and both countries ranked 26th place last year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

