Vancouver International Airport domestic terminal cleared due to ‘strong gas smell’

On Wednesday, passengers at Vancouver International Airport’s (YVR) domestic terminal were instructed to exit the building or relocate to a different area due to a strong odor of gas.

YVR officials confirmed there is a strong gas smell throughout parts of the domestic terminal and that Richmond RCMP and Fire and Rescue Services were called in.

Officials think that the first responders have identified the source of the smell, but passengers will continue to be moved out of the impacted areas out of an abundance of caution.

Passengers are being asked to contact their airline before heading to the airport.

More to come…