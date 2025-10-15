SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Global economy is resilient but U.S. tariffs holding it back: Champagne

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2025 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IMF Chief warns of economic uncertainty and offers advice: ‘Buckle up’'
IMF Chief warns of economic uncertainty and offers advice: ‘Buckle up’
RELATED: IMF Chief warns of economic uncertainty and offers advice: ‘Buckle up’
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says a new International Monetary Fund report shows that while the global economy is showing resilience in the face of U.S. tariffs, trade uncertainty is holding it back.

Champagne is chairing the fall meeting of the G7 finance ministers in Washington this week and attending the annual gathering of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The IMF said Tuesday that while growth has been sluggish, it wasn’t as poor as previously predicted.

Champagne says the IMF report is “encouraging” governments to exercise fiscal discipline while making capital investments in economic growth.

Trending Now

Canada has been hit hard by many of Trump’s tariffs but the IMF predicts it will be the second-fastest-growing of the G7 economies next year.

The Liberals under Prime Minister Mark Carney — who campaigned in the spring election on his fiscal skills and ability to navigate the Trump administration — are set to table their next budget on Nov. 4.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices