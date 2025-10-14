D’Angelo, Grammy award-winning R&B artist, dead at 51

Send this page to someone via email

Grammy award-winning R&B singer D’Angelo has died following a “prolonged and courageous battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement. He was 51.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” according to a family statement. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today.”

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind,” the family statement added. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

The Untitled (How Does It Feel) singer, whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer, celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album Brown Sugar earlier this year. The platinum-selling album offering produced signature hits like Lady and the title track. The 1995 album earned him multiple Grammy nominations and cemented him as one of R&B’s most original new voices.

Many celebrities and fans took to social media to pay tribute to D’Angelo after news of his death spread.

Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D'

Love You KING 🫡🤍🕊️🙏🏾 — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) October 14, 2025

Man. Rest in peace D’ Angelo. 🕊️ — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) October 14, 2025

I told you a long time ago-You ain’t gon understand everything & everything ain’t meant 4 U ,nor I, to understand. I never met D’Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I’m so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS. 💔 💔 — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) October 14, 2025

Rest in peace D’angelo. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to his family and friends. A true voice of soul and inspiration to many brilliant artists of our generation and generations to come. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) October 14, 2025

Thank You D’Angelo 🕊️✨

📹: thedangelo_fp (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/dGpgRcshTE — De La Soul (@WeAreDeLaSoul) October 14, 2025

This really hurts ! We lost a true original today. It just doesn’t seem real!! It can’t be . D’Angelo, your voice will live on forever. Rest well, King !!! pic.twitter.com/WpOoUANNtw — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 14, 2025

D’Angelo’s sultry vocal style became inseparable from the striking visuals of his 2000 single Untitled (How Does It Feel). The minimalist, shirtless music video became a cultural touchstone, igniting conversations around artistry, sexuality and vulnerability in Black male representation.

The song earned him a Grammy for best male R&B vocal performance and propelled his sophomore album Voodoo. topping the Billboard 200 chart and winning the Grammy for best R&B album.

Beyond his own catalog, D’Angelo’s artistry shined in collaborations. He memorably duetted with Lauryn Hill on the soulful ballad Nothing Even Matters, a highlight of her landmark 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. He also contributed to The Roots’ 1996 album Illadelph Halflife and was part of the supergroup Black Men United, which yielded one song: U Will Know, which D’Angelo wrote and co-produced, for the film Jason’s Lyric in 1994.

He is survived by his daughter, Imani Archer.

— With files from The Associated Press

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates