Ontario man charged in connection to child luring case: Peel police

A 49-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with an alleged online child luring investigation.

According to Peel Regional Police, its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began an investigation in April 2025 into an unknown individual suspected of using social media platforms to lure youth under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

Through its investigation, it was determined the 49-year-old allegedly operated under multiple online personas.

The man was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with four counts of luring a child under the age of 16.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Peel police said in a release that the investigation is ongoing as there may be additional victims.