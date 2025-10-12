Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man charged in connection to child luring case: Peel police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 12, 2025 6:14 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 49-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with an alleged online child luring investigation.

According to Peel Regional Police, its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began an investigation in April 2025 into an unknown individual suspected of using social media platforms to lure youth under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Through its investigation, it was determined the 49-year-old allegedly operated under multiple online personas.

The man was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with four counts of luring a child under the age of 16.

Trending Now

Police said he was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Peel police said in a release that the investigation is ongoing as there may be additional victims.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices