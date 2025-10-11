Jays’ Gausman gets Game 1 start against Mariners

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Right-hander Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against Seattle.

The Blue Jays confirmed the news when they released their workout plans for the day at Rogers Centre.

The team plans an evening batting practice as they prepare for the best-of-seven series opener against the Mariners on Sunday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Seattle earned the other ALCS berth by outlasting the Detroit Tigers in a 15-inning marathon.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gausman earned the win in Toronto’s 10-1 victory over New York in Game 1 of the AL Division Series last weekend. The Blue Jays wrapped up the four-game series win on Wednesday.

The Mariners, who had to use starters Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo in relief in their Game 5 win over the Tigers, have yet to name their Game 1 starter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025.