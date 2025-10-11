SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Jays’ Gausman gets Game 1 start against Mariners

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2025 11:29 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Right-hander Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against Seattle.

The Blue Jays confirmed the news when they released their workout plans for the day at Rogers Centre.

The team plans an evening batting practice as they prepare for the best-of-seven series opener against the Mariners on Sunday night.

Seattle earned the other ALCS berth by outlasting the Detroit Tigers in a 15-inning marathon.

Gausman earned the win in Toronto’s 10-1 victory over New York in Game 1 of the AL Division Series last weekend. The Blue Jays wrapped up the four-game series win on Wednesday.

The Mariners, who had to use starters Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo in relief in their Game 5 win over the Tigers, have yet to name their Game 1 starter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

