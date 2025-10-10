Regina police say man found dead near Cameron Street was a homicide victim

See more sharing options

Regina police discovered the body of a 27-year-man who had died from a gunshot wound in alley to the west of Cameron Street on Thursday evening.

Police arrested a 26-year-old male suspect following an investigation by Regina Police Service Major Crime Unit, the Regina Police Service Forensic Identification Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

This is Regina’s ninth homicide of the year.

