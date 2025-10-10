Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police say man found dead near Cameron Street was a homicide victim

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 9:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina Police deemed body found on Cameron Street a homicide'
Regina Police deemed body found on Cameron Street a homicide
Regina Police responded to a call on Cameron Street where they found a body in a nearby alley way. Investigation is currently underway.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regina police discovered the body of a 27-year-man  who had died from a gunshot wound in alley to the west of Cameron Street on Thursday evening.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police arrested a 26-year-old male suspect following an investigation by Regina Police Service Major Crime Unit, the Regina Police Service Forensic Identification Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

This is Regina’s ninth homicide of the year.

Find community response and more details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices