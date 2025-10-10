Menu

Crime

Cocaine found in hidden compartment during Winnipeg police drug arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 2:42 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Winnipeg police say they seized a treasure trove of cocaine in a car’s hidden compartment last month.

Organized crime investigators found the compartment — in a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe — on the afternoon of Sept. 10, leading to the seizure of 7.5 kilograms of cocaine. The subsequent search of a second vehicle led to the discovery of $150,000 in cash.

Police said they were tipped off by Manitoba RCMP about a vehicle suspected to be involved in the intraprovincial drug trade. The Santa Fe was located in Winnipeg, and police said they observed what appeared to be a drug deal between its driver and the driver of a 2023 Toyota Rav 4 in the Tyndall Park area.

Two men — a 31-year-old from Winnipeg and a 35-year-old from Calgary — were arrested and charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

