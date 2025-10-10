Menu

Entertainment

Travel app launches campaign to lure pop star Chappell Roan to Saskatchewan

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Pop star Chappell Roan shouts out Saskatchewan in new song'
Pop star Chappell Roan shouts out Saskatchewan in new song
RELATED: A prairie province is getting a lot of attention lately thanks to pop star Chappell Roan. The singer, known for her hits "Hot to Go" and "Pink Pony Club," released a new single last week that shouts out Saskatchewan. Heather Yourex-West explains that the people of that province couldn't be prouder – Aug 10, 2025
The makers of a travel app are hoping a U.S. pop star will make good on her lyrical love for Saskatchewan.

In her hit The Subway, singer Chappell Roan suggested she was “moving to Saskatchewan,” and Skyscanner is helping fans manifest a Prairies tour stop with some strategically placed California billboards.

The company unveiled its ambitious campaign Thursday, which includes billboards near Roan’s sold-out shows Friday and Saturday in Pasadena, Calif., with a slogan letting the singer know about affordable flights to Saskatchewan.

Skyscanner said the message will also appear on mobile trucks near the concert venue.

In a release, the company said its goal is to “spark fan chatter and Canadian pride,” and to highlight the province mentioned in the hit song.

Click to play video: 'Chappell Roan fan is ‘mind blown’ that Saskatchewan is mentioned in new song'
Chappell Roan fan is ‘mind blown’ that Saskatchewan is mentioned in new song
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

