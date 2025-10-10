Travel app launches campaign to lure pop star Chappell Roan to Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The makers of a travel app are hoping a U.S. pop star will make good on her lyrical love for Saskatchewan.

In her hit The Subway, singer Chappell Roan suggested she was “moving to Saskatchewan,” and Skyscanner is helping fans manifest a Prairies tour stop with some strategically placed California billboards.

The company unveiled its ambitious campaign Thursday, which includes billboards near Roan’s sold-out shows Friday and Saturday in Pasadena, Calif., with a slogan letting the singer know about affordable flights to Saskatchewan.

Skyscanner said the message will also appear on mobile trucks near the concert venue.

In a release, the company said its goal is to “spark fan chatter and Canadian pride,” and to highlight the province mentioned in the hit song.