New basketball court at Winnipeg rec centre named for late Sea Bears star

Send this page to someone via email

A new basketball court at Gateway Recreation Centre has been named in honour of late Winnipeg Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus.

Posthumus, a graduate of Winnipeg’s River East Collegiate, was only 33 when he died last November, due to surgical complications after suffering a brain aneurysm.

He was not only the Sea Bears’ captain, but also the first player the club ever signed.

Along with the Chad Posthumus Memorial Court, other upgrades at Gateway include four new pickleball courts, as well as new pathways, bike racks, landscaping and more.

Manitoba’s municipal relations minister, Glen Simard, said Posthumus’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Winnipeg athletes.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Chad Posthumus was more than an exceptional athlete — he was a role model, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for countless young Manitobans,” Simard said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Naming this basketball court in his honour is a tribute not only to his remarkable achievements on the court, but to the spirit of perseverance, leadership, and community he embodied throughout his life.

“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to dream big and play with heart.”

Mayor Scott Gillingham called it “fitting” that the court named in Posthumus’s honour will have a positive impact on members of his own neighbourhood in northeast Winnipeg.

“Chad Posthumus was an outstanding athlete and an even better person,” the mayor said.

“Chad left a positive lasting impact on every person in his life, and it is fitting that the Chad Posthumus Memorial Court will leave a lasting impact in the community he grew up playing basketball in.”

The upgrades to Gateway, with a $569,000 price tag, were funded by the city’s parks and recreation enhancement program and land dedication fund, as well as the province’s Building Sustainable Communities Fund.