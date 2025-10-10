Connor shines in season-opening loss to Stars

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG –

The spotlight was on Jonathan Toews when the Winnipeg Jets stepped on the ice for their season opener against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

It ended shining brightly on Kyle Connor, Winnipeg’s newly minted highest-paid player.

Connor delivered a hat trick in Winnipeg’s comeback attempt, but the Stars skated off with a 5-4 victory that featured a goal and two assists from Mikko Rantanen.

“Yeah, for sure,” Connor said when asked if his performance was satisfying after he signed an eight-year, $US96-million contract extension on Wednesday.

“The bottom line is, we want to get some wins in this league. And it’s a lot more fun when you win this now, but just trying to contribute as much as I can and show a little more leadership this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg-born Toews received a loud, long cheer from the sold-out crowd at Canada Life Centre when he was introduced before puck drop.

The new Jets centre, who was playing his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, with the Chicago Blackhawks, logged 18:19 of ice time in his 1,068th career regular-season game. He had one shot on goal.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Chicago captain missed the past two seasons for health reasons related to Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and long COVID-19.

“Just a lot of energy. A lot of excitement. I’m just trying to contain myself there,” Toews said of the crowd’s welcome.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 37-year-old said he felt “close” to being in game form. He played on the second line with wingers Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov.

Story continues below advertisement

“But a lot of room for improvement, a lot of little things I can do better,” Toews said. “Definitely trying to start the play with the puck off the faceoffs. Didn’t really get that going for my line out there. But other than that there were some situations where the three of us created and had some chances, even on the power play as well.

“I was pretty close to making things happen, getting us on the board, so I think there are some positives I’m excited about. (I’ll) just keep trying to build on it.”

Jets head coach Scott Arniel said Toews was a lot like his teammates – it took a while for everyone to get going.

“I thought I saw changes in his game in that second period,” Arniel said. “He started to have the puck a little bit more, had some looks, that line started to do some things.

“At the end of the day, that’s a tough one because our whole group wasn’t good. And for him, certainly would’ve liked for it to be a better first game.”

The Dallas Stars also appreciated Toews’ effort to return to NHL action.

“It’s great to see him back,” Rantanen said. “I think it’s good for the league to have a player like him back in the lineup and back in the NHL, so happy for him.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was kind of long journey back and I thought he looked good out there, so just great for the league to have a face like that back on the ice.”

Dallas head coach Glen Gulutzan, making his debut behind the bench in his second stint with the franchise, also tipped his hat to Toews.

“I felt good for him, you know,” Gulutzan said. “I’ve watched him and, you know, still a big body, strong on pucks. And you can see his, just some of his ‘headsiness’ around.

“And for a guy who hasn’t played for a while, boy, he’s a great player. He still looks good, and you watch him a little bit because he was one of the big guys in the game.”

Winnipeg was down 2-1 after the third period and there was no scoring in the middle frame that featured five Jets penalties, with one off-setting. Dallas started a two-man advantage for 1:42 late in the frame.

After Winnipeg’s first power play expired, Robertson scored off a feed from Rantanen at 1:01 of the third. Thirty-four seconds later, Seguin made it 4-1 at even strength and Johnston scored at 3:23.

As the crowd quieted down, the Jets brought it to life with a pair of short-handed goals by Barron at 9:53 and Connor’s second of the night at 11:09. The Jets winger tallied his third with 3:03 remaining.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.