Ontario man ditches drive-thru after discovering $75M Lotto Max jackpot win

An eastern Ontario man is now $75 million richer after winning the second-largest Lotto Max jackpot in Canadian history, the OLG says.

David Hatt, from Kingston, Ont., and a father of two, won the Aug. 19 draw and had the sole winning ticket for that jackpot.

OLG said Hatt learned he was the winner the following day while checking the OLG app as he waited in a drive-thru line for his morning coffee.

“The night before the draw, as I was passing the gas station where I usually get my lottery tickets, something told me to buy a ticket, so I got a Lotto Max Quick Pick and didn’t think any more about it,” Hatt told the OLG.

He said he initially thought he won $75,000.

“I thought that was awesome! It wasn’t until I took a closer look that I noticed there were a lot more zeros!”

Hatt then drove home to tell his wife the news.

“I went home right away and said, ‘I need you to sit down.’ I showed her the screen on the app, and she asked in disbelief, ‘Is that $75 million?’ I loudly said, ‘Yes!’”

View image in full screen David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., wins $75 million Lotto Max jackpot from Aug. 19, 2025 draw. OLG

Hatt is the winner of the second largest Lotto Max jackpot in Canadian history, after a B.C. man who won the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot in May 2024, the OLG said.

When it comes to what Hatt will do with the money, OLG said Hatt has a few ideas, including purchasing a dream home for his family.

“We’ve always had a dream of having that special property or that special house and it was just that — a dream. My wife and I always talk about it, but it wasn’t affordable before. Now that dream will become a reality,” Hatt told the OLG.

Travel plans are also in the cards. Hatt said travel will keep him and his family busy.

“My wife and I want to see many places in Europe, but not just the main cities. We really want to explore the small towns, countrysides and rural areas. Those experiences will be really special for us,” Hatt said.

He also wants to treat himself to a new set of golf clubs.

As well, Hatt said he and his wife also want “to have a generational impact.”

“Of course, we want to support our family, but we also want to give back to our community and assist the most vulnerable in our area,” he said. “It’s not about helping one charity, but about reaching as many people as possible for the longest amount of time.”

The winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at a Pioneer/Snack Express on Bath Road in Kingston, the OLG said.