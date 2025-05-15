Winner of Canada’s largest lottery was buying buns before spontaneous ticket purchase

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s newest multi-millionaire wiped away tears on Thursday as he received his prize money.

Justin Simporios won the $80-million Lotto Max jackpot from the May 9, draw. This is the largest lottery jackpot ever won in B.C. and is also the largest jackpot ever won by a single individual in Canada.

“I just can’t help my tears,” Simporios said.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s real, it’s sinking in now, but it’s life-changing, right? It’s just too much right now, but thank you so much, thank you. It’s not sad tears, it is happy tears.”

Simporios said last Friday that he was planning to have burgers for dinner with his wife and daughter but needed to pick up buns and cheese.

He noticed at the Central City Walmart that they also sold lottery tickets so he bought a $12 quick pick.

Following the draw, Simporios was at home, laying down with his daughter who was sleeping so he had to use a flashlight to see his ticket.

When he saw he had won the jackpot, he said he screamed.

“I shouted, I cried, I turned on the lights, my wife was mad again,” he said.

“Your daughter woke up… and I was like, babe, we don’t have to work anymore, this is life-changing. And then I scanned it and yeah, we can’t believe it was, it was a dream, right?”

Simporios said this money has secured his family’s future.

He wants to help his and his wife’s family. He will pay off his sister’s medical school debt and help his mom retire early.

He said he also wants to give back to the community in Surrey where he lives.

“I’ve struggled before and needed help. Even if I can give an ounce of happiness, I want to help where we can. This feels like a dream.”

Simporios is also an LA Lakers fan and says he would like to see LeBron James play before James retires. He also plans to visit his family in the Philippines for a family reunion.

“The biggest change will be having more time with my wife and family,” he said. “We want to live with a purpose — to help the community around us.”