‘Our magical season continues!’ How the Toronto Blue Jays dominated the New York Yankees

Back in late May, not many Toronto Blue Jays would have predicted their team would be on the verge of playing in the World Series.

The then 27-win and 28-loss Blue Jays were on course for yet another mediocre season, but a sudden surge in form led them to finish with a 94-68 regular record and the American League East title.

Now, the Blue Jays are playing in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) —their eighth time in franchise history and first since 2016 — after overpowering the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series.

The Jays beat the Yankees 5-2 Wednesday night in New York to secure the best-of-five matchup with a 3-1 series win.

Toronto will host Game 1 in the best-of-seven ALCS on Sunday against either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners.

“Our magical season continues!” the Blue Jays posted on X Wednesday night.

Here is how they got here.

Blue Jays, Yankees were tied in regular season

The Yankees actually tied Toronto’s regular-season record, but lost a head-to-head tiebreaker for the division title.

The result: the Blue Jays advanced straight to the divisional round, and the Yankees had to defeat the Boston Red Sox in the wildcard to progress. Furthermore, the Blue Jays had home-field advantage, which the Yankees felt.

In the first two games of the series, Toronto outscored the Yankees 23-8, and was looking for the series sweep in New York on Tuesday.

However, the Jays let a 6-1 lead slide and lost 6-9 Tuesday. Going into Wednesday’s game without a starting pitcher, it took a village to get the victory.

Eight pitchers in Toronto’s bullpen kept the Yankees at bay, while hitters such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Nathan Lukes ensured scoring options for the team.

“Kind of fitting that it took everyone to win today,” said John Schneider, Blue Jays’ manager, after the game.

View image in full screen Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning to end Game 4 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 8, 2025, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP

Guerrero, who signed a US$500-million deal this year, batted .529 with three homers and nine RBIs in the series.

“It feels great,” Guerrero said through a translator.

“Everybody was just together since the first day. You could tell that something special was there.”

Toronto’s only pennants came in 1992 and ’93, when the club won consecutive World Series crowns. A season ago, the Blue Jays finished last in the AL East at 74-88.

1:59 Trey Yesavage arrives: Blue Jays pitcher is talk of baseball after crushing Yankees in ALDS game 2

Toronto went 4-3 against Detroit this season and 4-2 versus Seattle.

Those teams are set to decide their playoff series Friday in Game 5 at Seattle.

— With files from The Associated Press