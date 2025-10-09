Menu

Crime

Man killed during ‘unprovoked attack’ in Richmond Hill, Ont, neighbourhood

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 9:16 am
Richmond Hill Homicide View image in full screen
York Regional Police investigate a homicide near Lorraine Street and Bernard Avenue in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Oct. 8, 2025. Ryan Belgrave/Global News
A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in Richmond Hill, Ont., during an “unprovoked attack,” York Regional Police say.

At 4:53 p.m. Oct. 8, York Regional Police said its officers responded to reports of an assault around Lorraine Street and Bernard Avenue, near Elgin Mills Road and Yonge Street.

When police arrived, they found a man with serious injuries “as a result of an unprovoked attack.” He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

