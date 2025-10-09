Man killed during ‘unprovoked attack’ in Richmond Hill, Ont, neighbourhood

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in Richmond Hill, Ont., during an “unprovoked attack,” York Regional Police say.
At 4:53 p.m. Oct. 8, York Regional Police said its officers responded to reports of an assault around Lorraine Street and Bernard Avenue, near Elgin Mills Road and Yonge Street.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
When police arrived, they found a man with serious injuries “as a result of an unprovoked attack.” He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Trending Now
A suspect was arrested at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Canada’s top 25 most wanted includes 17 who face murder charges
- N.S. missing kids: Search by RCMP cadaver dogs fail to turn up human remains
- Canada’s justice minister rules out withdrawing legal submission on notwithstanding clause
- Winnipeg judge stays charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard
Comments