Man killed during ‘unprovoked attack’ in Richmond Hill, Ont, neighbourhood

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in Richmond Hill, Ont., during an “unprovoked attack,” York Regional Police say.

At 4:53 p.m. Oct. 8, York Regional Police said its officers responded to reports of an assault around Lorraine Street and Bernard Avenue, near Elgin Mills Road and Yonge Street.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When police arrived, they found a man with serious injuries “as a result of an unprovoked attack.” He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.