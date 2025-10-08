Advocates applaud Halifax council’s move to restrict Dartmouth Cove infilling

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates who have fought to protect Dartmouth Cove are applauding Halifax council’s decision to restrict infilling on that part of the waterfront.

Council passed a motion Tuesday evening that would only allow infilling for public infrastructure or shoreline protection.

“Very pleased with last night’s results. Very, very excited to see that council listen to the concerns of the public and made the right decision,” said Jill Brogan with the group, Friends of Dartmouth Cove.

There were concerns development and infilling in the area would affect the fish habitat and the ecosystem.

Coun. Sam Austin, who represents the area, had asked staff to return with bylaw recommendations on Sept. 9 that would explore restricting infilling — similar to bylaws in place in the northwest arm.

Following a lengthy public meeting Tuesday evening, which included feedback from residents and landowners, council passed the motion 12-3.

“I think this is supporting good planning,” said Austin.

“I think if you are going to have planning that it has community buy-in and it has integrity that people can look at and say, ‘Yes, that’s my plan. That’s my vision. That my waterfront.’ They need to see it.”

Bruce Wood with Atlantic Road Construction and Paving Ltd., the company proposing the infill part of the cove, says the results of the public hearing are disappointing.

“We had a plan that we felt would really revitalize that area. We understand the passion of the people in the area. Good. But council is supposed to be making decisions based on science, on fact,” said Wood.

“And we think they’ve really dropped the ball on this one.”

He adds that the company is stepping back to re-evaluate their options.

The company’s proposed project initially included dumping 100,000 cubic metres of rock, and received approval from Transport Canada. However, the federal government rescinded its approval for the heavily-contested project last year.

The Minister of Transport said at the time that Halifax Regional Municipality had the opportunity to introduce municipal bylaws concerning infilling, like existing ones in the Northwest Arm.

As for the next steps, municipal affairs staff with the province now have to review the proposed by-law amendments and has 45 days to make a decision.

Brogan says she’s concerned about the provincial response, but is trying to be optimistic.

“We’re hopeful that they will see no reason to get involved here. And they’ve had well over a year knowing what’s going on,” she said.

“We are really hoping that they stay out of it and let the public be, let the cove be protected.”