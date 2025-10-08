‘Race against time’ for dog that’s already had 853 porcupine quills removed: NS SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

A dog that was found with more than 850 porcupine quills in her face is slowly on the road to recovery.

Fern, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, was taken in earlier this month by the Nova Scotia SPCA and has since had multiple hospital visits to remove the quills.

The SPCA wrote in a Facebook post (WARNING: includes a photo that some may find disturbing) that it’s a “race against time” for veterinarians because the longer it takes to remove the quills, the greater the chance for them to break into small pieces and enter the body through the skin.

“Porcupine quills have microscopic barbs like fish hooks. And so we definitely don’t want those in our animal,” NS SPCA spokesperson Sarah Lyon said.

The SPCA can’t comment on where Fern was found or who brought her in because there is an ongoing investigation. However, they say she’s a social dog that loves pets and cuddles.

While most of the quills have been removed, Lyon says they’re still looking for small pieces and also testing the dog for possible Lyme disease.

“At Fern’s most recent medical appointment, it was noticed that we have a couple of other complications — maybe from the quills, maybe not from the quills — that she’s going to need some medical attention for,” she said.

“She is going to be constantly checked by the veterinarian, she is on medication, and so she’s just resting and recovering.”

The SPCA says costs are mounting for Fern’s care, and they’re looking for donations to help her out.

Fern isn’t available for adoption yet, but the outpouring of support online is proof that she’s already captured the hearts of many.

“I would like people to know that Fern is brave. She’s a good doggo. And that we will put up updates on our socials. So you can also follow along there.”