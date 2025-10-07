Menu

Canada

TSB sending team to helicopter crash site near Squamish, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 6:45 pm
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is seen outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is seen outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending a team of investigators to the site of a helicopter crash near Squamish, B.C., that occurred this morning.

Board spokesman Chris Krepski says the accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. and involved a Bell 214 B1 helicopter that was carrying an external load.

Krepski says the pilot was taken to Vancouver with serious injuries.

He says the board couldn’t confirm who the owner of the aircraft is, and could only share preliminary information after receiving a report.

He says more information about the crash will be available once investigators arrive at the site.

The board’s deployment notice says it investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation accidents with the “sole aim” of advancing transportation safety, and does not assign blame or make findings of liability.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

