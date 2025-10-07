Eglinton Crosstown LRT starts final testing phase, could open next month

Send this page to someone via email

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT today embarked on its final testing phase, a timeline which could see the years-delayed line open by early November.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation confirmed to Global News the 30-day testing period was officially underway.

The tests, known as revenue service demonstration, involve operating the Eglinton LRT as if passengers were riding it, but keeping it closed to the public.

Regular timetables, station operations and stops all take place during the tests, which are set to run for 30 days, if they’re successful.

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx has said the 30 days need to go off without a hitch to open the line.

If they do, it could be open by the first or second week of November. If issues are discovered, however, it is unclear how long the LRT would need to continue running tests.

The long-delayed light rail line was started under the previous Liberal government and has continued construction for seven years under the Progressive Conservatives.

Its opening date was repeatedly pushed under former Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, until it was removed altogether. Instead, the agency said it would announce an opening date three months before service began.

Now, under new leadership, Metrolinx appears to have reduced its notice period to one month and has been aiming for October, although neither Lindsay nor Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria would say for sure.

The Finch West LRT, the other delayed light rail line that is close to opening, began its revenue service demonstration two weeks ago.

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay has said Finch is simpler than Eglinton and is likely to open earlier.