Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Eglinton Crosstown LRT starts final testing phase, could open next month

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s tunnel vision and when the mega project could be built'
Ontario’s tunnel vision and when the mega project could be built
RELATED: Ontario's tunnel vision and when the mega project could be built – Oct 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT today embarked on its final testing phase, a timeline which could see the years-delayed line open by early November.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation confirmed to Global News the 30-day testing period was officially underway.

The tests, known as revenue service demonstration, involve operating the Eglinton LRT as if passengers were riding it, but keeping it closed to the public.

Regular timetables, station operations and stops all take place during the tests, which are set to run for 30 days, if they’re successful.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx has said the 30 days need to go off without a hitch to open the line.

If they do, it could be open by the first or second week of November. If issues are discovered, however, it is unclear how long the LRT would need to continue running tests.

Story continues below advertisement

The long-delayed light rail line was started under the previous Liberal government and has continued construction for seven years under the Progressive Conservatives.

Trending Now

Its opening date was repeatedly pushed under former Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, until it was removed altogether. Instead, the agency said it would announce an opening date three months before service began.

Now, under new leadership, Metrolinx appears to have reduced its notice period to one month and has been aiming for October, although neither Lindsay nor Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria would say for sure.

The Finch West LRT, the other delayed light rail line that is close to opening, began its revenue service demonstration two weeks ago.

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay has said Finch is simpler than Eglinton and is likely to open earlier.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices