Bills on high rent, lack of housing lost in rush to wrap N.S. legislature: NDP

Nova Scotia’s NDP leader is highlighting a pair of her party’s housing bills she says were lost in the government’s rush to wrap up the fall sitting of the legislature.

Claudia Chender says one bill would have created a residential tenancies enforcement unit and a rent control system that ties increases to the consumer price index.

Chender says the second bill would have established an annual housing supply target of 12,500 units and set up an independent housing officer to track the government’s progress.

Both opposition bills were tabled Friday but did not make it beyond first reading because the Progressive Conservative government wrapped up its business after just eight days.

Chender says the short length of the sitting meant that issues such as the cost of living and affordable housing did not get a full airing in the legislature.

The government adopted a number of bills in the eight-day sitting, including an amendment that makes it easier for domestic abuse victims to modify leases after their abuser moves out.