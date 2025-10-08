Manitoba health officials offer vaccine guidance as flu season approaches

Send this page to someone via email

The sudden temperature drop has been a wake-up call for Manitobans, as it looks like we may have seen the last of those summer-like conditions.

With colder weather comes flu season, and health experts continue to encourage Manitobans to keep updated on both their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

Before the pandemic, about 20 per cent of people in the province were getting vaccinated against influenza. That number increased to 23 per cent by 2024.

“Always best to be vaccinated as early as possible, before we see widespread transmission,” says Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer. “When we look at admissions to hospital and ICU, it’s almost always people with underlying conditions, and it’s almost always people who weren’t vaccinated.”

Flu shots are especially encouraged for younger children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr. Bunmi Fatoye with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority reminds Manitobans that while some conditions or reactions can prevent a person from getting certain vaccines, others can do their part to help them stay healthy.

“It’s very important that those around them, household members, extended family, it’s important they stay immunized so they can be like a cocoon around them and protect them.”

Officials say both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across Manitoba through pharmacies, public health, and health-care providers.