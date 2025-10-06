Summerland family aims to get accessible playground built for kids with mobility issues

Send this page to someone via email

Like most young children, Holland Van Gurp loves playgrounds, but the one at her school only allows the Grade 1 student to use a swing.

The six-year-old lives with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and has significant mobility issues.

The playground at Trout Creek Elementary, however, is neither wheelchair- nor walker-friendly.

“The hardest thing is every day when I pick her up from school…all the kids are playing. I get all the big questions of, ‘Why don’t my legs work like everybody else’s? Why can’t I play with my friends?'” Van Gurp said.

“So it’s — yeah, it’s extremely difficult.”

Making matters worse, Van Gurp said, is the fact the playground is nearing end of life anyway and will need to be replaced.

She said she was shocked the school district’s replacement plans did not include accessibility.

“I just think they get a certain budget and that’s all there is in the budget,” Van Gurp said.

Refusing to accept it, Van Gurp and Holland are launching a fundraising campaign on what is World Cerebral Palsy Day.

The family hopes to raise between $80,000 to $100,000 over the coming months — money she said will at least cover rubber surfacing to make the site accessible.

“Then, hopefully, if there is any left over, for equipment or certain things that we need for the playground,” Van Gurp said.

Late Monday, the Okanagan-Skaha School District stated in an email to Global News that it has approved a capital funding request to the Ministry of Education and Child Care to support the development of an accessible playground at Trout Creek Elementary School.

“The school district anticipates receiving a response from the Ministry in early spring 2026 regarding this funding request,” the email states.

But how much the funding request is for or whether it will be approved is not known.

Van Gurp isn’t wasting time, saying she will fundraise until the money is there.

“Everybody should have the opportunity to be able to play,” Van Gurp said. “I don’t think anybody should be excluded and I think in 2025 when we’re doing playgrounds, we should be building them to be built for all.”

Monday’s first official fundraiser included a walk led by Holland using her walker, along with a cupcake sale.

Van Gurp said there will be many more fundraisers to come.

The family will be setting up an online fundraiser to help support the cause.

For those wishing to donate now, money transfers can be sent to vangurpholland44@gmail.com.