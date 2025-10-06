Menu

Weather

Rainy, windy weekend leading into fall for southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
Autumn weather is finally arriving in southern Manitoba, meteorologists say.
Autumn weather is finally arriving in southern Manitoba, meteorologists say. AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz
Southern Manitoba got hammered with stormy weather this weekend, thanks to a strong Colorado low that brought heavy rain and high winds on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Most parts of the region saw between 30 and 40 millimetres of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Jason Knight says.

“Our largest number was down in Sprague at 62 millimetres,” Knight told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“They had a severe thunderstorm Saturday night, and along with the rain — most of it fell with that thunderstorm — they also got ping pong ball-sized hail.”

While Winnipeg was spared the hail, the city saw 32 millimetres of rain, Knight said, but the main issue was the wind.

“(Winnipeg) had up to 70 kilometre-an-hour gusts, but down toward the international border, it was up toward 85 kilometres an hour. That was the largest number we saw in our network.”

And although we’ve been spoiled by summer-style temperatures so far, going into the second week of October, things are about to start cooling off, beginning with the first dip below zero Monday night.

“Now we’re truly moving into fall — we’re looking at the first real frost tonight,” Knight said.

“We haven’t been below zero yet this season. We’re going to be hitting -2 C in the city tonight. If you’ve got plants out there, take care of them.

“After that, we’re moving into fall weather, with highs generally in the teens and lows closer to that freezing mark.”

Knight said there are still some nice days ahead, however, with Saturday of this coming Thanksgiving weekend looking at a high of 22 C.

Inconsistent weather, tariffs loom over Manitoba’s harvest
