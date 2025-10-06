Menu

Politics

Legault, Ford, Great Lakes governors to hold news conference after weekend meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2025 6:37 am
Premier of Ontario Doug Ford and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault make their way to the table for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Premier of Ontario Doug Ford and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault make their way to the table for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Leadership Summit is wrapping up today in Quebec City with participants taking part in a closing news conference.

Québec Premier François Legault has been hosting Ontario Premier Doug Ford as well as the governors of New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and heads of delegation from Ohio, Illinois and Minnesota.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The biennial meeting is the group’s first since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

The final news conference will take place at the historic Château Frontenac, where the meetings took place on Sunday with speeches and plenary sessions.

At the outset of the meeting, Legault said the discussions would aim to strengthen economic partnerships, with discussions focused on the economy, defence, critical minerals and tariffs.

The Council of Great Lakes Governors was formed in 1983 and transformed into the leadership summit in 2015.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

