Legault, Ford, Great Lakes governors to hold news conference after weekend meeting

Send this page to someone via email

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Leadership Summit is wrapping up today in Quebec City with participants taking part in a closing news conference.

Québec Premier François Legault has been hosting Ontario Premier Doug Ford as well as the governors of New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and heads of delegation from Ohio, Illinois and Minnesota.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The biennial meeting is the group’s first since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

The final news conference will take place at the historic Château Frontenac, where the meetings took place on Sunday with speeches and plenary sessions.

At the outset of the meeting, Legault said the discussions would aim to strengthen economic partnerships, with discussions focused on the economy, defence, critical minerals and tariffs.

The Council of Great Lakes Governors was formed in 1983 and transformed into the leadership summit in 2015.