Favourite Family Recipe: Maria’s seafood stew

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Maria’s Seafood Stew

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of fresh garlic, minced

2 stalks chopped celery

2 carrots chopped

2 small potatoes, cubed

1 cup corn kernels ( optional)

2 bay leaves

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

3 basil leaves

1 carton seafood broth, or if you can’t find it, use chicken broth

1 c tomato puree, not sauce

Half a cup of white wine

Story continues below advertisement

Salt, pepper to taste, 3 tbsp olive oil

1 pound of each: prawns, sole cubed, mussels, clams. (or any other seafood you prefer)

Method:

In a large pot , I use a cast iron, add oil and heat up a bit

Add onion, garlic, celery, carrots. Sauté for few minutes until wilted

Add potatoes, corn, tomato puree and let simmer

Add broth, then prawns, cubed fish, let simmer few min , add wine, salt & pepper, mussels and clams, bay leaves, basil

Cover pot and leave without stirring for 10 min on medium low

Uncover and make sure all shellfish have opened , discard any unopened

Add more salt and pepper to taste

Serve with crusty bread or toasted sourdough and nice bottle white wine