Lifestyle

Favourite Family Recipe: Maria’s seafood stew

By Staff Special to Global News
Posted October 5, 2025 11:59 am
1 min read
Favourite Family Recipe: Maria’s seafood stew - image
Maria’s Seafood Stew

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of fresh garlic, minced

2 stalks chopped celery

2 carrots chopped

2 small potatoes, cubed

1 cup corn kernels ( optional)

2 bay leaves

3 basil leaves

1 carton seafood broth, or if you can’t find it, use chicken broth

1 c tomato puree, not sauce

Half a cup of white wine

Salt, pepper to taste, 3 tbsp olive oil

1 pound of each: prawns, sole cubed, mussels, clams. (or any other seafood you prefer)

Method:

In a large pot , I use a cast iron, add oil and heat up a bit
Add onion, garlic, celery, carrots. Sauté for few minutes until wilted
Add potatoes, corn, tomato puree and let simmer
Add broth, then prawns, cubed fish, let simmer few min , add wine, salt & pepper, mussels and clams, bay leaves, basil
Cover pot and leave without stirring for 10 min on medium low
Uncover and make sure all shellfish have opened , discard any unopened

Add more salt and pepper to taste

Serve with crusty bread or toasted sourdough and nice bottle white wine

