Favourite Family Recipe: Maria’s seafood stew

Maria’s Seafood Stew
Ingredients:
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of fresh garlic, minced
2 stalks chopped celery
2 carrots chopped
2 small potatoes, cubed
1 cup corn kernels ( optional)
2 bay leaves
3 basil leaves
1 carton seafood broth, or if you can’t find it, use chicken broth
1 c tomato puree, not sauce
Half a cup of white wine
Salt, pepper to taste, 3 tbsp olive oil
1 pound of each: prawns, sole cubed, mussels, clams. (or any other seafood you prefer)
Method:
In a large pot , I use a cast iron, add oil and heat up a bit
Add onion, garlic, celery, carrots. Sauté for few minutes until wilted
Add potatoes, corn, tomato puree and let simmer
Add broth, then prawns, cubed fish, let simmer few min , add wine, salt & pepper, mussels and clams, bay leaves, basil
Cover pot and leave without stirring for 10 min on medium low
Uncover and make sure all shellfish have opened , discard any unopened
Add more salt and pepper to taste
Serve with crusty bread or toasted sourdough and nice bottle white wine
Comments