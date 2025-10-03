Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family of missing Alberta boy releases new photos, say they have ‘not given up hope’

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 4:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP calls off ground search for 6-year-old missing for over a week'
Alberta RCMP calls off ground search for 6-year-old missing for over a week
WATCH: (Oct. 2) The ground search for a six-year-old Lethbridge boy who went missing more than a week ago while on a camping trip in southwestern Alberta with his family is being called off. While RCMP insist the investigation will continue, as of 1 p.m. MT on Wednesday, those involved in the ground search for Darius Macdougall were being pulled out of the area just south of Crowsnest Pass. The area has reopened to the public. Global's Jordan Prentice reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of a six-year-old Lethbridge, Alberta boy who went missing on Sept. 21, while on a camping trip in the Crowsnest Pass area, are making a public plea for people travelling in the area to keep an eye out for him, saying “the family has not given up hope.”

In a post on social media, they are also sharing new photos of Darius Macdougall, taken the weekend he went missing, as well as information showing the area where they say he was last seen, located about four kilometres south of the Crowsnest Pass in southwestern Alberta.

On Wednesday, after 10 days of searching by nearly 400 search and rescue volunteers from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, who found no sign of the missing boy, the search was officially called off and the area was reopened to the public.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The family says when Darius went missing, he was wearing a blue and grey sweater, a Christmas shirt, sweatpants , Paw Patrol shoes and his hair was cut short.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking people to share the photos throughout Canada.

New photos provided by the family of 6-year-old Darius Macdougall, show him in the clothing he was wearing when he went missing on Sept. 21. View image in full screen
New photos provided by the family of 6-year-old Darius Macdougall, show him in the clothing he was wearing when he went missing on Sept. 21. Provided by the Macdougall family

They are also asking anyone who is travelling in the area where he disappeared to keep an eye out for evidence of the missing boy, and if they find clues or evidence, to not touch it, but instead call the Crowsnest RCMP at 403-562-2866.

“We will not stop until we get answers,” says the family.

RCMP said that while the ground search has ended, the investigation into the boy’s disappearance continues. While there is no evidence of foul play, RCMP said “all information and tips will be carefully evaluated and thoroughly investigated.”

However, RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said they are concerned about people going into the area to do their own search because the terrain is so rugged.

Story continues below advertisement

It was described by searchers as heavily forested, with steep alpine areas and numerous rivers, lakes, bogs and other waterways.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices