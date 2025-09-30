Menu

Crime

Family of Alberta boy missing for a week say they won’t stop searching until he’s found

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
The massive search for Darius Macdougall has involved more than 200 search and rescue crews from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The massive search for Darius Macdougall has involved more than 200 search and rescue crews from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Global News
The family of a six-year-old Lethbridge boy missing for more than a week says they won’t rest until he’s brought home.

A statement by the family of Darius Macdougall comes as the search for the boy is in its second week and hundreds of search and rescue members from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, comb through thickly forested and mountainous terrain in the Crowsnest Pass are of southern Alberta.

It says the family is thankful to the searchers for their dedication and that the community’s support has provided them strength and hope.

The search for 6-year-old Darius Macdougall is complicated because he has autism, so may not respond to searchers when he sees them or hears them call his name. View image in full screen
The search for 6-year-old Darius Macdougall is complicated because he has autism, so may not respond to searchers when he sees them or hears them call his name. missingchild.ca

Darius was reported missing on Sept. 21, after he didn’t return from a walk with other young relatives near Island Lake campground, where the family had been camping.

A massive search from both the ground and the air, involving up to 200 searchers at a time, has so far been unable to find and signs of the boy.

The search has been made more complicated because he has autism, which searchers say may prevent him from responding to searchers when they call out his name.

6-year-old Darius Macdougall went missing on Sept. 21, while out for a walk with other young family members, near Island Lake campground in southwestern Alberta. View image in full screen
6-year-old Darius Macdougall went missing on Sept. 21, while out for a walk with other young family members, near Island Lake campground in southwestern Alberta. Courtesy: RCMP

RCMP had previously maintained optimism of finding the boy from Lethbridge, Alta., alive, but on Sunday his chances of survival were estimated at less than five per cent.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney says crews will now focus on “higher probability” areas that have already been searched and says ground crews are following up on leads from the public.

With files from Global News.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

