Family, friends, community members hold vigil for missing Alberta boy

Just hours after the ground search for six-year-0ld Darius Macdougall was officially called off, friends, family and community members continued to cling to hope Wednesday evening that somehow the missing boy will be found.

Several dozen people attended a vigil in the community of Cardston, Alta., including the boy’s grieving grandmother, who wiped away tears as she was smothered in hugs by others in attendance.

View image in full screen There were lots of tears, hugs and prayers as the several dozen people in attendance at the Cardston vigil prayed for a miracle that a missing six-year-old Alberta boy somehow will be found. Global News

On Wednesday afternoon, 10 days after he went missing while on a camping trip with his family near Island Lake campground, just south of the Crowsnest Pass, RCMP announced the search was being officially called off, with no sign of the boy being found.

Musician Richard Red Crow described the vigil, which included lots of music, prayers and food, as a chance for people to support one another, boost each other’s spirits and pray for a miracle.

“There is still hope for our young brother who is out there,” Red Crow said. “We are going to continue having that faith, because you never know, you could have a miracle. We believe in miracles, we believe in a higher power and that’s what unites communities.”

View image in full screen Six-year-old Darius Macdougall went missing on Sept. 21 while on a camping trip with family members in the Crowsnest Pass area of Alberta. missingchild.ca

While the ground search has ended, RCMP say the investigation into the boy’s disappearance will continue.

They are asking for people who may be hunting, fishing, hiking or doing other forms of recreation in the area, around Island Lake campground, to keep an eye out for any sign of Darius or his remains.

View image in full screen The ground search for six-year-old Darius Macdougall was officially called off Wednesday afternoon and the area around Island Lake campground, where he went missing, was reopened to the public. Global News

While they have maintained there is no evidence of foul play, RCMP also continue to ask the public for any other tips on the boy’s disappearance and are promising to provide his family with “timely updates as the investigation continues.”

More than 400 search and rescue members from 50 teams across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with 60 RCMP tactical support members, took part in the 10-day search.

Search leaders said crews spent more than 11,000 hours, covered nearly 22 square kilometres and travelled more than 5,300 kilometres of densely forested and steep alpine terrain looking for the missing boy.