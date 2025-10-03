Leafs forward Scott Laughton out week-to-week

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Friday.

The 31-year-old acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of last season’s trade deadline had two goals and two assists in three exhibition games, with the NHL’s regular schedule set to kick off next week.

Laughton played just over 11 minutes in Toronto’s 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oakville, Ont., product scored twice and added two assists in 20 regular-season games in 2024-25 with Toronto following the March swap from Philadelphia. He added two assists in 13 playoff contests.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Laughton has registered 269 points (108 goals, 161 assists) in 681 regular-season games with the Flyers and Leafs. The 20th pick at the 2012 draft has also chipped in six goals and six assists in 37 playoff games.

Laughton is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 after signing a five-year, US$15-million with Philadelphia in 2021.

The Leafs close out their exhibition schedule Saturday in Detroit before opening the regular season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.