Oilers sign head coach Kris Knoblauch to extension

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers signed head coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year extension Friday, keeping him under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Knoblauch has guided the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup finals since replacing Jay Woodcroft behind the bench on Nov. 12, 2023.

After a 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 campaign, Edmonton went on to post a 48-16-5 record under Knoblauch before reaching the final, falling in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

The 47-year-old from Imperial, Sask., then posted a 48-29-5 record in 2024-25 — his first full season. Edmonton went 12-4 through three playoff rounds, but again lost the final to Florida in six games.

Knoblauch was in his fifth season coaching the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, when he took his first NHL head coaching job with the Oilers.

He had previously served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2017 to 2019, and coached Oilers captain Connor McDavid for three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters.

Knoblauch also played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Ice and spent five years playing at the University of Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.