Suspects arrested by Manitoba RCMP after break-in while residents were home

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody following a break-in at an RM of Springfield home — while the residents were inside.

Manitoba RCMP said officers were called to the scene on Hazelridge Road early Tuesday morning, where they learned that two suspects broke in, stole some items, and took off in a dark-coloured Jeep.

Police tracked the Jeep to the Richer area, where it was found abandoned on Dawson Road. The suspects had apparently fled on foot into the bush.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With the help of a drone, the suspects were found hiding in the bush and arrested by officers from the Steinbach detachment.

A search of the Jeep — which police say had been stolen from the RM of Hanover almost two weeks earlier — turned up a BB gun. Meanwhile, numerous knives were found on one of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

A 40-year-old man from Morris and a 31-year-old woman from RM of Reynolds were each charged with possessing property obtained by crime, breaking and entering, and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

RCMP continue to investigate.