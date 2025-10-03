Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects arrested by Manitoba RCMP after break-in while residents were home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protecting your home against break and enters'
Protecting your home against break and enters
RELATED: Rising crime in the city, including a disturbing home invasion this week, has some Winnipeggers concerned about protecting their homes. Global's Katherine Dornian shares some advice from the experts. – Sep 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two people are in custody following a break-in at an RM of Springfield home — while the residents were inside.

Manitoba RCMP said officers were called to the scene on Hazelridge Road early Tuesday morning, where they learned that two suspects broke in, stole some items, and took off in a dark-coloured Jeep.

Police tracked the Jeep to the Richer area, where it was found abandoned on Dawson Road. The suspects had apparently fled on foot into the bush.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With the help of a drone, the suspects were found hiding in the bush and arrested by officers from the Steinbach detachment.

A search of the Jeep — which police say had been stolen from the RM of Hanover almost two weeks earlier — turned up a BB gun. Meanwhile, numerous knives were found on one of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

A 40-year-old man from Morris and a 31-year-old woman from RM of Reynolds were each charged with possessing property obtained by crime, breaking and entering, and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Trending Now

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Car break ins unlikely to lead to arrest'
Car break ins unlikely to lead to arrest
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices