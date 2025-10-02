Menu

Crime

Man dead after stabbing in Ottawa’s east end: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
A Ottawa Police Service (OPS) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Ottawa Police Service (OPS) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC/JJF
Ottawa police say a man is dead after an alleged stabbing in the city’s east end Thursday morning.

Police say officers found the man injured with apparent stab wounds on St. Laurent Boulevard.

They say he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately provide details on the victim’s identity.

They say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

They say the road remains closed during the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

