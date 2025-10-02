Man dead after stabbing in Ottawa’s east end: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa police say a man is dead after an alleged stabbing in the city’s east end Thursday morning.

Police say officers found the man injured with apparent stab wounds on St. Laurent Boulevard.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately provide details on the victim’s identity.

They say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

They say the road remains closed during the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.