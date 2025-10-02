Man dead after stabbing in Ottawa’s east end: police

Ottawa police say a man is dead after an alleged stabbing in the city’s east end Thursday morning.
Police say officers found the man injured with apparent stab wounds on St. Laurent Boulevard.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not immediately provide details on the victim’s identity.
Trending Now
They say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
They say the road remains closed during the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- One dead in Montreal-area Starbucks shooting possibly linked to organized crime
- Quebec man convicted of four murders in 1994 may not have had fair trial, Crown says
- Family of Alberta boy missing for a week say they won’t stop searching until he’s found
- 2nd ICE detainee dies after shooting on Dallas facility
Comments