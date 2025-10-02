Pistachio recall: Officials warn against consuming pastries from Pierrefonds restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) is warning the public not to consume a variety of pastries containing pistachios sold at a Pierrefonds restaurant, citing a possible salmonella bacteria contamination.

The recall notice, issued Thursday in coordination with the City of Montreal’s Food Inspection Division and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), applies to products made and sold at Restaurant Pushap, located at 4777 Sources Blvd., between April 17 and Sept. 19, 2025.

The warning follows a nationwide recall by the CFIA linked to contaminated imported pistachios, which have been connected to a countrywide outbreak of salmonella infections.

Officials say the affected pastries, which were handed out at room temperature by request, may pose serious health risks — even if they show no visible signs of spoilage or unusual odour.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The restaurant is voluntarily recalling the products and cooperating with provincial and municipal food safety authorities. Customers who purchased any pistachio-containing pastries during the specified period are urged to avoid consuming them and to either return them to the business or discard them.

Story continues below advertisement

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms typically appear between six and 72 hours after consumption and include fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and bloody diarrhea.

Most people recover within a week, but vulnerable populations — including young children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems — may suffer serious or even fatal complications. Long-term effects can include severe arthritis.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming one of the recalled products is advised to seek medical attention.

For more information on food recalls and safety, the public can visit the Quebec government’s website or follow @MAPAQaliments on X (formerly Twitter).