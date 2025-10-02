Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pistachio recall: Officials warn against consuming pastries from Pierrefonds restaurant

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
The recall notice applies to products made and sold at Restaurant Pushap between April 17 and September 19, 2025. View image in full screen
The recall notice applies to products made and sold at Restaurant Pushap between April 17 and September 19, 2025. Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) is warning the public not to consume a variety of pastries containing pistachios sold at a Pierrefonds restaurant, citing a possible salmonella bacteria contamination.

The recall notice, issued Thursday in coordination with the City of Montreal’s Food Inspection Division and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), applies to products made and sold at Restaurant Pushap, located at 4777 Sources Blvd., between April 17 and Sept. 19, 2025.

The warning follows a nationwide recall by the CFIA linked to contaminated imported pistachios, which have been connected to a countrywide outbreak of salmonella infections.

Officials say the affected pastries, which were handed out at room temperature by request, may pose serious health risks — even if they show no visible signs of spoilage or unusual odour.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The restaurant is voluntarily recalling the products and cooperating with provincial and municipal food safety authorities. Customers who purchased any pistachio-containing pastries during the specified period are urged to avoid consuming them and to either return them to the business or discard them.

Story continues below advertisement

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms typically appear between six and 72 hours after consumption and include fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and bloody diarrhea.

Most people recover within a week, but vulnerable populations — including young children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems — may suffer serious or even fatal complications. Long-term effects can include severe arthritis.

Trending Now

Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming one of the recalled products is advised to seek medical attention.

For more information on food recalls and safety, the public can visit the Quebec government’s website or follow @MAPAQaliments on X (formerly Twitter).

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: 105 ill due to salmonella linked to pistachios: PHAC'
Health Matters: 105 ill due to salmonella linked to pistachios: PHAC
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices