Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winnipeg sets warm-weather record for Sept. 30

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 12:14 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. View image in full screen
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. (Steve Russell/Getty Images)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s October, and fall is supposed to be in full swing, but Winnipeg continues to set records for hot weather.

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the 30.4 C temperatures recorded Tuesday are the new high mark for this time of year.

“We have, in 150 years of records in Winnipeg, never seen a temperature that warm on the last day of September… I mean, the humidex was 34,” Phillips said.

While last September was hotter overall, he said, with more days above 30 C, this year had an unexpected twist.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The coolest moment was the first couple of days of the month and your hottest was at the end.

“Warm temperatures, we didn’t see frost — we might have had a touch of frost at the beginning of the month in some places in the city, but not a killing frost.”

Story continues below advertisement

Looking ahead to October, Phillips said it looks like this month could be warmer and drier than usual as well.

Trending Now

“We might see actually more of a kind of a westerly flow of air, and maybe winter will be like it was two years ago, when we almost cancelled winter.”

Click to play video: 'Inconsistent weather, tariffs loom over Manitoba’s harvest'
Inconsistent weather, tariffs loom over Manitoba’s harvest
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices