Winnipeg sets warm-weather record for Sept. 30

Send this page to someone via email

It’s October, and fall is supposed to be in full swing, but Winnipeg continues to set records for hot weather.

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the 30.4 C temperatures recorded Tuesday are the new high mark for this time of year.

“We have, in 150 years of records in Winnipeg, never seen a temperature that warm on the last day of September… I mean, the humidex was 34,” Phillips said.

While last September was hotter overall, he said, with more days above 30 C, this year had an unexpected twist.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The coolest moment was the first couple of days of the month and your hottest was at the end.

“Warm temperatures, we didn’t see frost — we might have had a touch of frost at the beginning of the month in some places in the city, but not a killing frost.”

Story continues below advertisement

Looking ahead to October, Phillips said it looks like this month could be warmer and drier than usual as well.

“We might see actually more of a kind of a westerly flow of air, and maybe winter will be like it was two years ago, when we almost cancelled winter.”