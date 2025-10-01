Cocaine, cash seized, 4 arrested by Manitoba RCMP

A quartet of Winnipeggers are in custody after RCMP seized 400 grams of cocaine and other contraband during a traffic stop in Norway House, Man.
Police said they were called on the afternoon of Sept. 25 about suspicious activities involving people driving a black pickup truck in the area.
When officers tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over, they learned the driver had a suspended licence. Further investigation found open liquor in the truck, police said.
A more in-depth search led officers to uncover 400 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash, as well as knives and drug paraphernalia.
Three men and a woman, between the ages of 21 and 37 — all from Winnipeg — have been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.
