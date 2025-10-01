Menu

Crime

Cocaine, cash seized, 4 arrested by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
Drug calls straining emergency services in Winnipeg
RELATED: Emergency responders in Winnipeg say they're being kept at calls that are over-stretching the system. As Vasilios Bellos reports, much of the stress is due to a drug and mental health crisis in Winnipeg – Sep 22, 2025
A quartet of Winnipeggers are in custody after RCMP seized 400 grams of cocaine and other contraband during a traffic stop in Norway House, Man.

Police said they were called on the afternoon of Sept. 25 about suspicious activities involving people driving a black pickup truck in the area.

When officers tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over, they learned the driver had a suspended licence. Further investigation found open liquor in the truck, police said.

Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP in Norway House. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP in Norway House. Manitoba RCMP

A more in-depth search led officers to uncover 400 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash, as well as knives and drug paraphernalia.

Three men and a woman, between the ages of 21 and 37 — all from Winnipeg — have been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.

Winnipeg cops seize $2.2M in meth, cocaine in months-long investigation
