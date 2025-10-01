More evacuations in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley as wildfire continues to burn

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuation orders have expanded in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, as firefighters try to contain a late-season wildfire that’s already forced the evacuation of more than 200 homes and buildings.

The fire — near Lake George in Kings County — has been fuelled by dry and windy conditions, and remains out-of-control. The province said it is now estimated to be 290 hectares in size.

A Wednesday morning alert from the province ordered the mandatory evacuation of Aylesford Road from (and including) Fox Mountain Campground to 3847 Aylesford Rd., all residences on Spruce Drive, Birch Lane, and Blue Lane, as well as all residences between 5 North River Rd. and 1493 North River Rd.

The order is in addition to areas previously evacuated.

Residents are asked to to take pets, important documents, medications, food and emergency supplies.

An emergency reception centre has been set up at the Louis Millett Centre in New Minas, where residents are asked to register.

As of Wednesday, there are 23 Department of Natural Resources and 20 local firefighters battling the blaze. As well, there are seven helicopters on scene and 18 pieces of heavy equipment building fire breaks.

Officials declared the fire out of control on Monday, and ordered the evacuation of nearby campgrounds and homes. By Tuesday, other nearby residents were asked to be prepared to evacuate.

In a media availability Tuesday, officials said the blaze was likely human-caused, and that a fire so late in the wildfire season is rare.

“Tomorrow is October and in most of my experience in this province the rain starts in September and we are pretty much done (the fire season), so this is a new one for me,” said Jim Rudderham, director of fleet and forest protection with the Department of Natural Resources

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press